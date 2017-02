PARIS Dec 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Monday as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability, while Fitch's warning on the euro zone debt crisis also rattled investors.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.0-1.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)