PARIS/LONDON Dec 21 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. housing data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some had feared.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Brian Gorman)