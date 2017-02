PARIS Jan 30 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday as investors continued to book profits after a six-week rally, awaiting to see the details of Greece's debt swap deal and the outcome of yet another European summit.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)