PARIS Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Wednesday, with shares set to track gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)