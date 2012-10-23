PARIS Oct 23 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with shares set to reverse the previous session's dip and track a late-session bounce on Wall Street.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

Investors awaited earnings from a number of major U.S. companies such as DuPont, 3M, United Technologies and UPS.