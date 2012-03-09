PARIS/LONDON, March 9 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, with stocks set to climb for a third straight day as 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a chaotic default.

Gains were limited, however, as investors awaited U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, seeking further insight on the health of the world's biggest economy.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash)