PARIS, March 13 European stock index futures signalled gains on Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous day's dip, on expectation German and U.S. macro data will add to recent upbeat figures ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)