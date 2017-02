PARIS, March 27 European stock futures rose on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street and in Asia following comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who signalled that ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to support the frail economic recovery.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)