PARIS, April 5 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Thursday, as investors start to look at potential bargains following a three-week pullback that accelerated on Wednesday, although the rebound could be limited with no positive catalyst in sight.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)