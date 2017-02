PARIS, April 24 European stock index futures pointed to a bounce on Tuesday following the previous session's steep drop, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's short-term debt auction.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)