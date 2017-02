PARIS May 7 European stock index futures signalled sharp losses on Monday, as election results in Greece and France sparked worries over public support for austerity measures seen by most investors as key to fixing the euro zone's debt crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 2.3-2.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)