PARIS May 25 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks set to reverse the previous session's tentative rebound as lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone continue to rattle investors.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)