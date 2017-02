PARIS, June 27 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday although gains and volumes could be capped by doubts over whether this week's EU summit will deliver any strong new measures to support the euro zone's debt-stricken countries.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)