PARIS, July 3 European stock index futures pointed to further gains on Tuesday as a recent raft of weak U.S. and European macro data has raised investors' expectation that central banks will soon take fresh policy action to kick-start their economies.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)