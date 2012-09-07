BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
PARIS, Sept 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by ECB's bond buying plan, as investors bet U.S. payrolls figures will show improvement in the jobs market.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.4 percent.
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.