PARIS, Sept 18 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday, with stocks set to add to the previous session's dip as investors continue to book profits, worrying about whether debt-stricken Spain will request a bailout.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were down 0.1-0.2 percent.