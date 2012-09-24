BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
PARIS, Sept 24 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with stocks set to reverse the previous session's rise and track losses in Asia as brewing concerns over the outlook for global growth prompt investors to book a portion of recent lofty gains.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.5-0.6 percent.
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.