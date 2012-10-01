BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 1 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, adding to the previous session's losses on mounting concerns over Spain's economic crisis and as data signalled further evidence of slowing growth in China.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were down 0.3-0.6 percent.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately