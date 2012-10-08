BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker expects earnings per share EPS dilution of about $0.19 in 2017
* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017
PARIS Oct 8 European stock index futures fell on Monday, with shares set to surrender a big chunk of Friday's gains as the initial enthusiasm sparked by the drop in the U.S. unemployment rate fades while worries about earnings and the global economy resurface.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.5-0.8 percent.
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake