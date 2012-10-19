GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
PARIS Oct 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results.
At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g