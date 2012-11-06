BRIEF-PSA Group, partner Thaco sign contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam
* PSA Group - Co, partner Thaco signed contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam by committing to local assembly
PARIS Nov 6 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, although gains were seen limited as many investors remain on the sidelines, waiting for the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.
* Belo Sun receives temporary order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
* Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings