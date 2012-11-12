BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
PARIS Nov 12 European stock index futures signalled a lower open on Monday, adding to last week's losses, as fears over the U.S. fiscal cliff and nagging concerns about Greece eclipse better-than-expected export data from China.
At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: