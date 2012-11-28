PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Nov 28 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, tracking a dip on Wall Street after comments from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on the lack of progress in budget talks spooked investors.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis