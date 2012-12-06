BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
PARIS Dec 6 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Thursday, lifted by renewed hopes of a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts after reassuring comments from President Barack Obama.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4 percent.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: