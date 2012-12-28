UPDATE 3-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, selling ahead of OPEC report
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
PARIS Dec 28 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday while investors await to see if a deal to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" will be reached before further boosting their exposure to equities.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
* Entered into negotiations with a private alberta company to evaluate purchase of a portfolio of canadian petrobrine projects.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)