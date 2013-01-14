PARIS Jan 14 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with shares set to climb along with the euro as investors continue to increase their exposure to the region on hopes the worst of the debt crisis is over.

Comments from a Federal Reserve official on Monday about the outlook for the U.S. economy also boosted sentiment.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.