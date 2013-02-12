BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
PARIS Feb 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses as a lack of positive catalysts prompts investors to move to the sidelines.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2 percent.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.