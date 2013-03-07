PARIS, March 7 European stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Thursday with stock indexes hovering
around multi-year highs hit in the previous day, although gains
could be limited ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for
Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2
percent.
The ECB is expected to hold its interest rates at a
record-low 0.75 percent, and investors will be seeking clues
about whether the euro zone's central bank is moving towards
another cut in interest rates.