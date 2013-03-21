BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
PARIS, March 21 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, as Cyprus' debt crisis keeps investors on edge, eclipsing a pick-up in Chinese factory activity and a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its stimulus programme.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.1-0.3 percent.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: