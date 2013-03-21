PARIS, March 21 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, as Cyprus' debt crisis keeps investors on edge, eclipsing a pick-up in Chinese factory activity and a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its stimulus programme.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.1-0.3 percent.