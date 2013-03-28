UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
PARIS, March 28 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday as concerns about a potential run on Cyprus's banks, set to reopen almost two weeks after being shut by the government, kept investors on edge.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.04-0.11 percent.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.