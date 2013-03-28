PARIS, March 28 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday as concerns about a potential run on Cyprus's banks, set to reopen almost two weeks after being shut by the government, kept investors on edge.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.04-0.11 percent.