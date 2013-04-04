PARIS, April 4 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Thursday following the previous session's sharp retreat, as investors awaited euro zone macro data set to confirm the region's economic downturn.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent and for France's CAC up 0.3 percent.