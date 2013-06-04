PARIS, June 4 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as soft U.S. factory data eased worries the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.6-0.7 percent higher.