PARIS, June 26 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, extending the previous day's rebound after upbeat U.S. data eased investors' worries about the Federal Reserve's plans to trim its stimulus programme.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.