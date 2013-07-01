PARIS, July 1 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Monday in the first trading session of the quarter after data showed Chinese factory activity slowing to multi-month lows in June.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.12 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.1 percent and for France's CAC up 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Atul Prakash)