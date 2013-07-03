PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, July 3 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to track sharp losses in Asia after downbeat Chinese macro data and on worries over mounting political tensions in Egypt.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5-0.6 percent.
March 5 A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc, and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.
BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.