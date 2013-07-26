BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy to dispense xermelo for patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc says to dispense xermelo for patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 26 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with stocks set to rise towards eight-week highs hit earlier in the week, with mergers and acquisitions activity in the media sector lifting sentiment.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
* Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients
* Assurant Inc - teaming up Snoopwall to protect small and medium enterprises from data breaches and cyberattacks