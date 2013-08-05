PARIS Aug 5 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 ended at a record high after tepid U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of continued support from the Federal Reserve.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.