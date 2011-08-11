LONDON Aug 11 European shares rose on Thursday as Wall Street extended gains, helped by an earlier forecast-beating job market report, with banking stocks in Europe recovering from falls.

By 1425 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.3 percent at 922.12 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index gained 1.7 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1 to 2.8 percent.

"The U.S. is trading quite strongly higher. The markets are getting to that point where it seems to be shrugging off any negative news. Investors are probably tired of all the negative news flow," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital. (additional reporting by Atul Prakash)