LONDON Aug 31 European shares extended gains on Wednesday as hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would provide further stimulus measures to help the economy and analysts described the U.S. ADP jobs data as largely in line with expectations easing growth worries.

By 1410 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2.1 percent at 960.11 points after being down as low as 940.82 earlier. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)