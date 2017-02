PARIS Sep 8 European stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rebound as investors bet on a more dovish tone from the European Central Bank, scooping up recently-battered banking shares.

At 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 940.68 points, led by banks such as BNP Paribas , up 5.8 percent, Societe Generale , up 3.9 percent, and Banco Santander , up 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)