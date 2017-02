LONDON, Sept 8 European equities extended gains late on Thursday, led higher by energy and retail shares, with investors hoping that a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama detailing his plan for jobs growth will provide a catalyst to the market to bounce back from lows.

At 1504 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 941.50 points after trading in a wide range of 926.38-942.00 points.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)