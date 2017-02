LONDON, Sept 26 European shares rose further on Monday as banking stocks surged on hopes policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease the region's debt crisis.

By 0919 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2 percent at 899.88 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index gained 4.4 percent.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)