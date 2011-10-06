LONDON Oct 6 European shares extended gains on Thursday, with banks rising further after the European Banking Authority said it was reviewing bank capital positions and there will be no new round of stress tests.

At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.6 percent at 931.56 points after surging 3.3 percent in the previous session.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)