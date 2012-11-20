Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 European equities turned higher in late session trade on Tuesday, with traders saying inverstors were covering short positions before an expected euro zone approval of the next aid tranche for Greece.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,094.09 points by 1529 GMT, while EuroSTOXX 50 added 0.5 percent .
S&P 500 also trimmed losses, briefly turning flat, and adding to a less downbeat tone in Europe.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.