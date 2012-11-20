LONDON Nov 20 European equities turned higher in late session trade on Tuesday, with traders saying inverstors were covering short positions before an expected euro zone approval of the next aid tranche for Greece.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,094.09 points by 1529 GMT, while EuroSTOXX 50 added 0.5 percent .

S&P 500 also trimmed losses, briefly turning flat, and adding to a less downbeat tone in Europe.