LONDON Aug 8 European shares reversed earlier losses and traded higher on Monday morning, with traders saying the European Central Bank was in the market buying bonds issued by Italy and Spain.

By 0731 GMT, Spain's IBEX 35 index surged 3.6 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB rose 4.4 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 981.30 points after falling as low as 961.32 earlier. (Dominic Lau)