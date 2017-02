LONDON, April 17 European shares extended gains to hit an intraday peak on Tuesday after the U.S. open, led higher by banks after a well-received Spanish debt auction, an upbeat German economic sentiment reading and positive U.S. corporate earnings releases.

At 1432 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.6 percent at 1,048.71 points, its intraday high. U.S. indexes

were up 1.0-1.3 percent in early trade.

European banking stocks were the biggest gainers, up 3.2 percent.

