LONDON, July 18 European equities extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday, hitting their highest levels in nearly two weeks on the back of upbeat corporate earnings, slightly better-than-expected U.S. data and gains on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1 percent at 1,052.37 points by 1415 GMT, hitting levels last seen on July 5.

The S&P 500 bounced higher after an initially negative opening, to trade up 0.4 percent on the day. Technology shares led the gains after some upbeat results in the sector, while U.S. housing data also offered some cause for optimism.

"There is more of a buoyant mood in the market," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova and Sudip Kar-Gupta)