LONDON, July 27 European shares extended their earlier gains, tracking a rise in U.S. stock index futures which pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street on Friday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6 percent to 1,049.25 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index rose by around 1 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)