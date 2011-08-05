(Repeats unchanged story issued late on Thursday)
* German shares down 13.6 percent so far this week
* More than 100 bln euros wiped off DAX market cap
* Germany's long-term fundamentals remain strong
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Aug 4 Germany's stock market is
succumbing to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis after months
of resilience and is on track to suffer its biggest weekly drop
since November 2008.
More than 100 billion euros ($143 billion), roughly the
price tag of the second Greek bailout package, was wiped off the
value of the DAX this week as a 13.6 percent drop
pushed it into negative territory for the year.
That marks a new phase in a euro zone sovereign debt crisis
that has already taken a heavy toll on Greek, Portuguese, Irish,
Spanish, and Italian stocks but had, until recently, spared the
equity market of Europe's biggest economy.
Economic indicators that pointed to slowing growth in the
United States and elsewhere were the last straw for the
exporter-heavy German stock market.
The pace of the DAX's decline will make short-term investors
cautious of stepping in anytime soon, analysts said.
Robert Quinn, European strategist at Standard & Poor's
equity research in London, recommended giving equities a clear
berth for the moment and said there was no immediate trigger for
a rebound in sight.
"Sentiment is so risk-off and we are still getting earnings
downgrades," he said. "Banks have a fair amount of (their) 2011
earnings expectations stripped back, and so do industrial and
material stocks."
However, Quinn and others view German equities as a better
bet on a one-year perspective.
The underperformance in the DAX seen this week is unlikely
to be sustained according such analysts because Germany has a
higher potential growth rate than euro zone countries -- such as
Italy -- that have yet to implement vital economic reforms.
"We have euro zone as underweight but within that we have
Germany as our favourite country," said Michael O'Sullivan, head
of global asset allocation at Credit Suisse's private bank.
Germany is expected to grow 3.4 percent this year,
according to the latest Reuters economic poll, compared with
forecasts of 2 percent for France and 0.9 percent for Italy.
Once the volatility that has shaken the market in recent
sessions subsides, the more attractive valuation that the DAX
now offers could tempt investors willing to buy Europe.
This week's sharp losses have pushed the DAX's 12-month
forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 10 from May's peak
of 10.9, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
That is far closer to the P/E ratio of indices of countries
at the heart of the crisis.
For example, Spain's IBEX 35 has a forward P/E of
9.6 while that of Italy's FTSE MIB comes in at 9. Even
France, whose banks have a large exposure to Italy, has a stock
market with a forward P/E of 9.3.
"I would definitely buy German equities on a one-year
horizon ... Germany's growth profile is a lot stronger," said
Quinn at Standard & Poor's.
($1 = 0.700 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris, editing by
Swaha Pattanaik)