* DAX up 14 percent in 2012 vs flat Euro STOXX 50

* Fundamentals, charts point to more gains

* Ifo supports strong German economy story

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, April 20 German shares have outperformed their euro zone peers this year and look well placed for further gains, with Friday's business confidence data backing a strong economic trend that contrasts with gloomy prospects on the bloc's periphery.

The Frankfurt-based DAX index, which includes carmaker Volswagen and chemicals giant BASF , was one of Europe's strongest performers on Friday after forecast-beating German Ifo business sentiment data, extending its 2012 gains to 14 percent.

That contrasts with year-to-date losses of 18 percent in Spain and 5 percent in Italy, where investors are worried about government finances and the impact of austerity measures. France, where presidential elections add an extra risk factor, is flat so far this year.

Despite the gains, the DAX is not looking especially expensive relative to its peers, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7, compared to 9.3 for the CAC 40 and 10.1 for FTSE 100, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data - which leaves the door open for further outperformance.

Mislav Matejka, head of European equity strategy at JPMorgan, forecast Germany would outperform by a further 10-15 percent by the end of the year.

"We think the outperformance should continue. It is almost a win-win situation. If markets get more concerned about the periphery, Germany will be seen as a safe haven and will outperform as it is more stable. On the other hand, if market concerns ease, Germany is in a very good position to benefit," he said.

"The Ifo fits perfectly - peripheral PMIs are going down and German data points are remaining relatively OK, this is further confirmation of relative strength in Germany."

German and other flash European purchasing manager data is due for release on Monday.

The Ifo showed German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth month in a row in April, following on from a strong ZEW sentiment gauge earlier this week.

The data is consistent with 0.5 percent economic growth in Germany this year, said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank, who expects the euro zone economy as a whole to shrink by 0.4 percent.

"Germany thus outperforms the rest of the euro zone. This should become a typical pattern in the years ahead as the ECB's refi rate of a mere 1.0 percent is far too low for Germany and thus stimulates growth," he said.

OVERWEIGHT

HSBC, which has raised Germany to 'overweight', sees the DAX rising a further 16 percent to end the year at 7,800 points.

Germany is cashing in on its strong links to faster growing parts of the world, such as the United States and emerging markets, through its export-orientated companies.

It is also less exposed to volatile banking stocks which have exposure to southern European debt - financials, via lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank makes up around 15 percent of the DAX versus 19 percent of the Euro STOXX 50, according to Reuters data.

"German banks are in a better shape than their peers in the Euro STOXX 50 as they not only face less pressure to de-leverage but also benefit from a stronger German economy," derivative strategists at BNP Paribas said in a note.

They recommended betting on continued DAX strength versus Euro STOXX 50 by buying an outperformance call option maturing in July. An option which would make money if the German index outshone the euro zone one by at least 5 percent trades at a 2 percent premium, while more risk-seeking investors could bet on a less likely outperformance of 10 percent at a lower cost.

In the cash equities world, Exane BNP Paribas recommends buying the DAX and selling the French CAC.

The charts picture for the index is also supportive, with technicals specialists Day-By-Day targeting a rise to 6,960 points in the near term. (Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)